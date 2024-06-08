Two hours later: stabilization shutdowns in Ukraine will begin at 18:00
Kyiv • UNN
Stabilization shutdowns in Ukraine will begin today at 18:00 instead of 16:00 due to the situation in the energy system and will last until 24:00, according to DTEK and Ukrenergo.
Today, stabilization shutdowns will begin in Ukraine two hours later-at 18: 00, reports UNN with reference to DTEK.
"Stabilization shutdowns will begin at 18:00 instead of 16:00," the report says.
According to information from Ukrenergo, the situation in the power system allows today to use the shutdown schedule two hours later — from 18:00 to 24:00, the company added.
