Two hours later: stabilization shutdowns in Ukraine will begin at 18:00

Today, stabilization shutdowns will begin in Ukraine two hours later-at 18: 00, reports UNN with reference to DTEK.

According to information from Ukrenergo, the situation in the power system allows today to use the shutdown schedule two hours later — from 18:00 to 24:00, the company added.

