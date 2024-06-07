Shutdown schedules on Saturday will be valid until 5 am and from 16 pm to midnight - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
On Saturday, June 8, Ukraine will have power outage schedules from 00:00 to 05:00 and from 16:00 to 24:00 for industrial and domestic consumers.
In Ukraine, on Saturday, June 8, hourly shutdown schedules will be applied from 00:00 to 05:00 and from 16:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo reported, writes UNN.
Tomorrow, June 8, all regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and domestic consumers, from 00:00 to 05:00 and from 16:00 to 24:00
Kolesnik spoke about the action plan for restoring energy capacity: a number of simplifications will be applied05.06.24, 10:46 • 22366 views