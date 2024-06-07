Shutdown schedules on Saturday will be valid until 5 am and from 16 pm to midnight - Ukrenergo

In Ukraine, on Saturday, June 8, hourly shutdown schedules will be applied from 00:00 to 05:00 and from 16:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo reported, writes UNN.

