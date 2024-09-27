Two-hour dinner: British Prime Minister Starmer meets with Trump for the first time
Kyiv • UNN
Keir Starmer held a two-hour meeting with Donald Trump after the UN General Assembly. The British prime minister called the meeting important “for establishing relations,” and Trump spoke positively of Starmer.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has a two-hour meeting with US presidential candidate Donald Trump in New York. The British prime minister emphasizes that it is important for “to establish a relationship”. This was written by BBC, reported by UNN.
Details
The first personal meeting between the politicians took place over a two-hour dinner. It was Starmer's first meeting with the former White House leader. He was accompanied by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
The prime minister only called it a positive thing that he had the opportunity to meet with the Republican presidential candidate “to establish relations.
In turn, Trump spoke positively of the British official before the meeting.
Starmer says Britain will “double” support for Ukraine19.07.24, 13:53 • 31211 views
I really think he's very nice. He had a great race, he did very well... He's very popular
According to journalists, despite the fact that the British prime minister had hoped to meet with Trump's rival in the 2024 elections, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, “scheduling issues” prevented this from happening.
After dinner, Starmer headed to the airport and returned to the UK.
Recall
On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The two discussed security issues, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, implementing a bilateral agreement, and preparations for the second Peace Summit.