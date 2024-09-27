Two-hour dinner: British Prime Minister Starmer meets with Trump for the first time

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has a two-hour meeting with US presidential candidate Donald Trump in New York. The British prime minister emphasizes that it is important for “to establish a relationship”. This was written by BBC, reported by UNN.

Details

The first personal meeting between the politicians took place over a two-hour dinner. It was Starmer's first meeting with the former White House leader. He was accompanied by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The prime minister only called it a positive thing that he had the opportunity to meet with the Republican presidential candidate “to establish relations.

In turn, Trump spoke positively of the British official before the meeting.

I really think he's very nice. He had a great race, he did very well... He's very popular