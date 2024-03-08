Two fsb informers detained in Sloviansk who were looking for weaknesses in the city's defense and hunting for HIMARS

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, fsb informers were detained who were looking for weaknesses in the city's defense. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Donetsk region: SBU neutralizes fsb informant group. Two criminals involved in the preparation of russian military operations against the Defense Forces in the area of Sloviansk were detained.

They were trying to obtain the geolocation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' anti-aircraft missile systems, which would help plan air attacks on the city. In addition, the enemy tried to obtain the coordinates of Ukrainian rocket artillery systems, including HIMARS.

The invaders also focused on strongholds and checkpoints on the outskirts of the district center.

If they received key intelligence, the rashistis wanted to find weaknesses in the city's defense and "take them into account" during new massive assaults in this area - the statement said.

It is noted that the SBU identified russian informants in a timely manner and exposed hostile plans. All their steps were documented step by step, and at the same time, additional measures were taken to ensure the combat readiness of the Defense Forces involved in the defense of Sloviansk. The informants were detained at the final stage of the special operation.

They were two local residents - an employee of a utility company and an unemployed man. Earlier this year, they came to the russian secret service through their friend, a militant of the occupation groups of the southern military district of russia. They communicated with each other via video calls in a messenger.

For the sake of secrecy, the members of the informant group acted separately from each other. They gathered intelligence while traveling in their own cars along the frontline territory, where they secretly recorded the "necessary" objects - the SBU added.

During the searches, the detainees' cell phones, which they used to communicate with the aggressor and draft "reports" for the fsb, were seized. Also, 90 rounds of ammunition for an AK-74 rifle were found on the person of one of the suspects.

SBU investigators have now served the offenders suspicion notices under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). They face up to 12 years in prison.

Praising racism: 4 agitators detained, including an associate of Montyan's collaborator