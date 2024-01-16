Two collaborators who forced Ukrainians to "vote" in the pseudo-referendum of the russian federation detained in Kherson

In Kherson region, law enforcement officers detained two collaborators who organized an illegal referendum of the russian federation during the occupation of the region. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that they worked for the russian "election committee" and visited the homes of local residents and demanded that people "vote for the accession" of the region to Russia.

SBU officers detained both collaborators as a result of stabilization measures in the liberated part of the region. The detained woman was trying to hide from justice in the homes of her acquaintances, whom she used "in the dark".

She worked for russian special services: a woman who spread fakes about the Armed Forces was detained in Mykolaiv

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 28, Part 5 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) - the agency summarized.

They are currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offenders face up to 10 years in prison.

Addendum

According to the investigation, the suspects are a resident of Milove and a resident of the Bilozerska community.

After the seizure of the region, they supported the russian invaders and voluntarily joined the occupation administration of the russian federation.

There they were tasked with organizing a pseudo-referendum in the temporarily occupied settlements.

SSU: former FSB agent detained in Kyiv

The defendants forced people to put the "necessary" marks in the fake ballots and controlled the "correctness of filling them out". In case of refusal to support the aggressor, the perpetrators threatened to "hand over" the villagers to armed racists who accompanied them during door-to-door visits.

Recall

In Kherson , a collaboratorwas detained who forced people to take Russian passports during the occupation and threatened local residents with the cancellation of benefits.