Turkish oppositionist Fethullah Gulen, Erdogan's opponent, dies
Kyiv • UNN
Turkish Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen has died in the United States. He was considered the inspiration behind the 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish public television reported on Monday, October 21, the death of Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is considered to be the inspiration behind the 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan.
Writes UNN with references to TRT and CNN.
Fethullah Gülen, an influential Turkish Islamic preacher, ally and then enemy of Erdogan, who had lived in the United States since 1999 and is also considered to be the inspiration for the coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, died on July 15, 2016.
According to TRT, the preacher died “last night in the hospital where he was taken.” Earlier, the news was published by the Herkul website, which is close to the preacher.
