Turkey detains 41 people on suspicion of links to Islamic State

Turkish authorities have detained 41 people suspected of having links to the Islamic State group in a large-scale operation, Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya said on Wednesday on the social network X, UNN reports.

"41 suspects were caught during Operation Bozdoğan-34, conducted against the ISIS terrorist organization in 12 provinces," the minister wrote.

According to him, under the coordination of the General Directorate of Security and Intelligence and the Department of Counter-Terrorism, the detentions were made as a result of operations conducted by provincial police departments against the IS terrorist organization in 12 provinces, including Bolu, Eskişehir, Istanbul, Kirikkale, Kilis, Kocaeli, Nevşehir, Sakarya, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Duzce and Manisa.

According to him, the operations also resulted in the seizure of a large amount of digital materials and a large amount of foreign currency and Turkish lira, as well as unlicensed weapons.

In April , Turkey detained 36 suspects in several cities on suspicion of links to ISIS, including financing, supplying medicine, possession of illegal weapons and documents.