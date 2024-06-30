Trying to illegally cross the border: 17 more men detained near the border with Hungary

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 74628 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 83272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103362 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180112 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225481 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138811 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366124 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181104 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149290 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197738 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 74628 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69258 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 83273 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 83889 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103362 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8096 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10838 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15133 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36317 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38005 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Trying to illegally cross the border: 17 more men detained near the border with Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16037 views

17 Ukrainian men were detained near the Hungarian border for attempting to illegally cross the border, paying from $3,000 to $12,000 each for the failed attempt.

Trying to illegally cross the border: 17 more men detained near the border with Hungary

Ukrainian border guards stopped a minibus with 17 men who were trying to illegally travel to Hungary. The men paid from 3 to 12 thousand dollars for this unsuccessful "adventure tour".  This was reported on Sunday by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports. 

Details

According to the SBGSU, 200 meters from the border, border guards stopped a minibus carrying 17 men from different regions of Ukraine. It turned out that the passengers were trying to illegally travel abroad, paying from 3 to 12 thousand  dollars for the "trip." 

The detainees were taken to a border guard unit to draw up administrative reports, and the circle of those involved is being established.

On the border with Romania, two attackers attacked a border guard with weapons. The border guard used his weapon30.06.24, 15:08 • 18216 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40