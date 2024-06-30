Trying to illegally cross the border: 17 more men detained near the border with Hungary

Ukrainian border guards stopped a minibus with 17 men who were trying to illegally travel to Hungary. The men paid from 3 to 12 thousand dollars for this unsuccessful "adventure tour". This was reported on Sunday by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SBGSU, 200 meters from the border, border guards stopped a minibus carrying 17 men from different regions of Ukraine. It turned out that the passengers were trying to illegally travel abroad, paying from 3 to 12 thousand dollars for the "trip."

The detainees were taken to a border guard unit to draw up administrative reports, and the circle of those involved is being established.

