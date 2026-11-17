The approval rating for U.S. President Donald Trump’s performance remains consistently low. This is shown by the results of the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, completed on Monday, November 16, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, 32% of Americans approve of Trump’s performance in the White House, and this figure has remained stable in four consecutive polls since mid-October, when the president’s rating stood at 31%, the lowest figure of his career.

Trump’s popularity fell this year as the U.S. war with Iran hit Americans’ personal finances, sharply driving up fuel prices and causing an economic catastrophe that cost Trump’s Republican Party control of Congress in the midterm elections on November 3. Only 31% of Americans support the war in Iran - the commentary on the poll results states.

According to the infographic, 66% of respondents disapprove of Trump’s performance.

It is noted that the online Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,521 adult Americans. The margin of error is approximately 3%.

Reminder

Democrats won a convincing victory in the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, gaining control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress, which effectively signified the rejection of President Donald Trump amid widespread voter dissatisfaction with the state of the economy and the war in Iran.

Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level across both of his presidential terms - poll