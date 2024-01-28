Trump expresses his disagreement with the immigration deal on the border, calling it a "disaster"

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102758 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129924 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130731 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172172 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169830 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276616 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177955 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167033 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245163 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102415 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91620 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88444 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100132 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42309 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276618 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245164 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255810 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241660 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8793 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129929 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104005 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104117 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120396 views
Trump expresses his disagreement with the immigration deal on the border, calling it a "disaster"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35251 views

Former President Trump strongly disagrees with the immigration deal being discussed in Congress, calling the southern border of the United States an "open wound" and "the worst in history." He warns that the absence of border control means a "100 percent probability" of major terrorist attacks on US soil.

The former president emphasized his disagreement with the immigration agreement concluded between the two parties in the US Congress, which is being defended by Joe Biden, saying that the United States could suffer from a terrorist attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

Yesterday, Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump called the southern border "the worst" in the "history of the world" and continued his message with a statement that Republican representatives should refrain from reaching a bipartisan agreement on the southern border.

According to Trump, "a bad deal on the border is much worse than no deal.

Biden says he is ready to take tough measures against illegal migration

Today we are facing a catastrophe. This is the worst border in the history of the world, an open wound in our once great country. Terrorists are coming, unrestrained, from all over the world. There is now a 100% chance that major terrorist attacks will take place in the United States

- Trump said.

He said that the border has become a "weapon of mass destruction" and that the United States has gone from the "best" border in history to the "worst" in just three years.

 Donald Trump on Saturday emphasized his opposition to the draft immigration agreement that Joe Biden is trying to negotiate with Republicans in the US Congress and which the Democratic president says would allow him to close the border with Mexico, le figaronotes.

The former president's position on the current negotiations in the Senate to provide aid to Ukraine and other countries and resolve the border issue is making it difficult for lawmakers to reach an agreement.

Recall

The crisis in Texas is related to inter-party conflict over border security and aid to Ukraine. However, this is not a "civil war," said Yehor Valyarenko, an analyst at the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism".

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
the-hill-hazetaThe Hill
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
donald-trumpDonald Trump
texasTexas
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising