Trump expresses his disagreement with the immigration deal on the border, calling it a "disaster"

The former president emphasized his disagreement with the immigration agreement concluded between the two parties in the US Congress, which is being defended by Joe Biden, saying that the United States could suffer from a terrorist attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

Yesterday, Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump called the southern border "the worst" in the "history of the world" and continued his message with a statement that Republican representatives should refrain from reaching a bipartisan agreement on the southern border.

According to Trump, "a bad deal on the border is much worse than no deal.

Today we are facing a catastrophe. This is the worst border in the history of the world, an open wound in our once great country. Terrorists are coming, unrestrained, from all over the world. There is now a 100% chance that major terrorist attacks will take place in the United States - Trump said.

He said that the border has become a "weapon of mass destruction" and that the United States has gone from the "best" border in history to the "worst" in just three years.

Donald Trump on Saturday emphasized his opposition to the draft immigration agreement that Joe Biden is trying to negotiate with Republicans in the US Congress and which the Democratic president says would allow him to close the border with Mexico, le figaronotes.

The former president's position on the current negotiations in the Senate to provide aid to Ukraine and other countries and resolve the border issue is making it difficult for lawmakers to reach an agreement.

Recall

The crisis in Texas is related to inter-party conflict over border security and aid to Ukraine. However, this is not a "civil war," said Yehor Valyarenko, an analyst at the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism".