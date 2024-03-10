Trump criticizes Biden's policy towards Russia and calls him an "idiot"

During a conversation with voters, former US President Donald Trump called the current US leader Joe Biden an "idiot". This was reported by UNN with reference to FOX 5 Atlanta, which broadcast Trump's address to voters in Georgia.

The former US ex-president is sure that the Russian president is threatening the world with nuclear weapons allegedly because of Biden's weakness.

If you had a really capable president like me, I want to tell you that we would be completely safe. Now Putin is talking about nuclear weapons. And do you know why? Because he knows that the president of the United States is an idiot that he can handle - Trump said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited former US President Donald Trump to Kyiv. Zelenskyy emphasized that he would be happy to see the former US president in Kyiv - if Trump can end the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.

