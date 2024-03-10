Trump criticizes Biden's policy towards Russia and calls him an "idiot"

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24171 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 85346 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57837 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 245799 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214093 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184620 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226599 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250580 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156489 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29773 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 85347 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 245801 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 196346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214093 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16189 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24689 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24926 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54320 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61796 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Trump criticizes Biden's policy towards Russia and calls him an "idiot"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109662 views

Former U.S. President Donald Trump called current President Joe Biden an "idiot" and said that Russian President Putin is threatening nuclear weapons because of Biden's weakness.

Trump criticizes Biden's policy towards Russia and calls him an "idiot"

During a conversation with voters, former US President Donald Trump called the current US leader Joe Biden an "idiot". This was reported by UNN with reference to FOX 5 Atlanta, which broadcast Trump's address to voters in Georgia.

Details

The former US ex-president is sure that the Russian president is threatening the world with nuclear weapons allegedly because of Biden's weakness.

Trump supporters use artificial intelligence to portray ex-president surrounded by black voters08.03.24, 11:46 • 23231 view

If you had a really capable president like me, I want to tell you that we would be completely safe. Now Putin is talking about nuclear weapons. And do you know why? Because he knows that the president of the United States is an idiot that he can handle

- Trump said. 

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited former US President Donald Trump to Kyiv.  Zelenskyy emphasized that he would be happy to see the former US president in Kyiv - if Trump can end the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.

Think first, speak later: Zelensky on Trump's statements on the imminent end of the war17.01.24, 17:58 • 27109 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14