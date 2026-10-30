Trump canceled a rally in Kansas ahead of the midterm elections and berated a journalist
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump canceled a planned rally in Kansas, saying that he did not consider the trip necessary because "everything is going very well." The U.S. president also responded rudely to a journalist.
U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a planned rally in the state of Kansas. CNN reports, according to UNN.
Details
During a campaign rally in South Carolina, the White House chief said that his decision to cancel the rally in Kansas this weekend had nothing to do with Senator Roger Marshall's electoral prospects.
When a journalist asked whether the decision was related to the president's health or fatigue from traveling, Trump responded sharply.
The reason is that I do not think it is necessary to go to Kansas. Tomorrow I am flying to Florida. ... Pull yourself together. You look terrible
The publication notes that this month Trump has been speaking at events almost every day, supporting Republicans ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. At several recent events, he himself acknowledged that he had become hoarse because of the constant travel.
We remind you
According to Newsweek, the U.S. Democratic Party may regain control of the Senate as a result of the November 3 midterm elections. Some forecasting models suggest that the party could win up to 55 of the 100 seats.
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