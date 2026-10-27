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Trump promised $1 million each for exposing election fraud in the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Trump said he would pay $1 million for reports of fraud after the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The mechanism of the initiative is unknown.

Trump promised $1 million each for exposing election fraud in the United States

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was ready to pay $1 million to people who report cases of fraud in U.S. elections. The reward would apply both to previous elections and to the upcoming 2026 midterm elections for Congress. Trump wrote this on social media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the U.S. president, the money would be paid only after law enforcement officers arrest those involved in the fraud and a court finds them guilty.

Anyone who reports fraud in past elections or in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections will receive $1,000,000 after those who organized the fraud are arrested and convicted!

— Trump said.

What is known about Trump's initiative

It is not yet known exactly how the proposed reward system would work, who would verify the reports, or what funds would be used to finance the payments.

Trump also did not specify whether this would be an official government program or his personal initiative.

The U.S. congressional midterm elections are scheduled for November 3, 2026. Americans will elect all members of the House of Representatives and some members of the Senate.

Vance blamed dictators for rising gas prices and prompted uncomfortable comparisons with Trump27.10.26, 00:18 • 10503 views

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