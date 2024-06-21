Tropical Storm Alberto has claimed the lives of at least four victims and caused serious damage

uken
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5960 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 101049 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 111164 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126681 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193075 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235930 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145004 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369612 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182055 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149696 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3458 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6622 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14303 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18198 views
Tropical Storm Alberto has claimed the lives of at least four victims and caused serious damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12170 views

Tropical Storm Alberto weakened over central Mexico after heavy rains. At least 4 people were killed. There was also a risk of flooding.

Tropical Storm Alberto has claimed the lives of at least four victims and caused serious damage

Mexico has a trivial tropical storm "Alberto": the elements have weakened, and the response has been caused by rapid floods. So it is about the bend of the fence for more than 4 people, passing UNN iz posilannam on APNews.

Details

Tropical Storm Alberto dissipates over central Mexico after heavy rains, killing 4 people, The Associated Press reports.

Tropical Storm Alberto weakened on Thursday as it moved inland over northeastern Mexico. Before that, the storm brought heavy rains to parts of the dried-up region and caused the death of at least four people.

Although the storm has weakened, the risk of flooding and sudden flooding remains, experts warn.

Help

It is noteworthy that this is the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

A major storm element caused widespread coastal flooding in South Texas on Wednesday. This happened even before the storm was expected to reach the shore. In response, Mexican officials began clearing drainage points to prevent flooding, and monitored dams, rivers, and streams.

recall

UNN reported that tropical storm Alberto formed in the Gulf of Mexico, becoming the first named storm of the hurricane season , and is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flash flooding to northeastern Mexico and South Texas.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

