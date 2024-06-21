Tropical Storm Alberto has claimed the lives of at least four victims and caused serious damage

Mexico has a trivial tropical storm "Alberto": the elements have weakened, and the response has been caused by rapid floods. So it is about the bend of the fence for more than 4 people, passing UNN iz posilannam on APNews.

Tropical Storm Alberto dissipates over central Mexico after heavy rains, killing 4 people, The Associated Press reports.

Tropical Storm Alberto weakened on Thursday as it moved inland over northeastern Mexico. Before that, the storm brought heavy rains to parts of the dried-up region and caused the death of at least four people.

Although the storm has weakened, the risk of flooding and sudden flooding remains, experts warn.

It is noteworthy that this is the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

A major storm element caused widespread coastal flooding in South Texas on Wednesday. This happened even before the storm was expected to reach the shore. In response, Mexican officials began clearing drainage points to prevent flooding, and monitored dams, rivers, and streams.

