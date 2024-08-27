Transplantation performed in Dnipro during massive Russian attack

On August 26, despite a large-scale Russian attack, doctors in Dnipro performed a stem cell transplant on a 15-year-old patient. Volodymyr from the Kryvyi Rih district successfully underwent the procedure after a long treatment for heart cancer. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Yesterday Ukraine experienced a large-scale attack - the enemy launched 127 missiles and 109 drones. They also targeted our region. But even this did not stop the doctors at one of Dnipro's medical centers. Despite everything, they did not stop a vital procedure. And once again, they performed a stem cell transplant - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the surgery will help 15-year-old Volodymyr from the village of Radushne, Kryvyi Rih district, overcome the disease. The boy had been fighting cancer for more than a year and had a tumor in his heart.

“The guy has come a long way. Eight blocks of chemotherapy, two surgeries to replace the affected areas and blood vessels. And now the doctors together with the patient have made a victorious step - a bone marrow transplant,” said the head of the RMA.

Now Volodymyr is recovering and feeling great.



On August 26, the Air Force reported that during the most massive air attack, Russia shot down 201 air targets - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.