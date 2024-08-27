ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Transplantation performed in Dnipro during massive Russian attack

Transplantation performed in Dnipro during massive Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12538 views

Doctors in Dnipro performed a stem cell transplant on a 15-year-old patient during a large-scale Russian attack on August 26. Volodymyr from the Kryvyi Rih district successfully underwent the procedure after a long treatment for heart cancer.

On August 26, despite a large-scale Russian attack, doctors in Dnipro performed a stem cell transplant on a 15-year-old patient. Volodymyr from the Kryvyi Rih district successfully underwent the procedure after a long treatment for heart cancer. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN

Yesterday Ukraine experienced a large-scale attack - the enemy launched 127 missiles and 109 drones. They also targeted our region. But even this did not stop the doctors at one of Dnipro's medical centers. Despite everything, they did not stop a vital procedure. And once again, they performed a stem cell transplant

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the surgery will help 15-year-old Volodymyr from the village of Radushne, Kryvyi Rih district, overcome the disease. The boy  had been fighting cancer for more than a year  and had a tumor in his heart.

“The guy has come a long way. Eight blocks of chemotherapy, two surgeries to replace the affected areas and blood vessels. And now the doctors together with the patient have made a victorious step - a bone marrow transplant,”  said the head of the RMA. 

Now Volodymyr is recovering and feeling great.

AddendumAddendum

On August 26, the Air Force reported that during the most massive air attack, Russia shot down  201 air targets - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Health

