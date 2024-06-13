Transferred a quarter of its stockpile: Germany will not be able to provide Ukraine with more Patriot

Germany cannot provide Ukraine with any more Patriot air defense missile systems than those previously announced. According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the country has already transferred a quarter of its stockpile. He said this on June 13 in Brussels before a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

Germany previously announced the transfer of three systems to Ukraine.

Now, according to Pistorius, "it's up to other partners to provide the systems."

As the German Defense Minister pointed out, Germany also provides training for Patriot command and control and transfers long-range missiles to them.

Earlier, German Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to provide Ukraine with 100 missiles for the Patriot system and several thousand combat drones.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany will supply Ukraine with the third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T, Cheetahs, missiles and ammunition in the coming weeks and a month.

The New York Times also reported earlier that the second Patriot system from Germany will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June.