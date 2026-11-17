Due to the Russian attack on Mukachevo, the Hungarian railway carrier MÁV has temporarily restricted train services from Budapest to Ukraine for two days. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

The Hungarian carrier MÁV has decided to temporarily restrict the operation of two pairs of its own trains running on the European-gauge railway along the Budapest–Mukachevo route. For two days, their final station will be Chop. The decision was prompted by the Russian attack on one of Mukachevo’s enterprises on November 17.

To ensure uninterrupted service between Chop and Mukachevo, Ukrzaliznytsia will arrange for passengers to transfer to suburban broad-gauge trains. They will provide transportation in both directions. At the same time, the overnight train operating on the Budapest–Mukachevo–Kyiv route, operated by Ukraine’s national railway carrier, will continue running along its usual route without changes.

The Ukrainian and Hungarian sides are currently negotiating the restoration of MÁV train services to Mukachevo in the coming days. Until a corresponding decision is made, passengers will be provided with connecting service via Chop station.

Additionally

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that railway infrastructure was not the target of the enemy strike. As a result of the attack, railway facilities and employees were not affected.