Train traffic resumed in Zaporizhzhia after enemy attacks

Train traffic to and from Zaporizhzhia-1 station has resumed after the shelling of Russian troops, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Sunday, UNN reports.

Train traffic to/from Zaporizhzhia-1 station has been resumed. Railroad workers promptly repaired damaged track sections, now working to restore power supply - Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

It is noted that in the meantime, all trains in the region are running under backup diesel locomotives, which may cause minor delays, but no flights have been canceled.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of hostile shelling of the Zaporizhzhia-1 railway station , the station building and one of the trains were damaged, with no casualties. Trains heading to the shelled station were received at Zaporizhzhia-2 station.