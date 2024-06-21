ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5898 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 100879 views

Traffic through the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Station will be blocked: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16005 views

Traffic on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station is temporarily restricted.

Traffic through the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Station will be blocked: what is known

The movement on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station is temporarily restricted, the Zaporizhia RMA reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to the repair work, traffic on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam will be blocked over the weekend," the RMA said in a Telegram message and lists the hours of restrictions.:

  • June 22 from 08:00 to 19: 00;
  • June 23 from 08:00 to 15:00.

As indicated, the detour will be carried out through the arched bridge of the island of Khortytsia, as well as through new bridges and the Preobrazhensky bridge.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Dnieper
Zaporizhzhia
