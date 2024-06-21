Traffic through the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Station will be blocked: what is known

The movement on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station is temporarily restricted, the Zaporizhia RMA reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to the repair work, traffic on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam will be blocked over the weekend," the RMA said in a Telegram message and lists the hours of restrictions.:

June 22 from 08:00 to 19: 00;

June 23 from 08:00 to 15:00.

As indicated, the detour will be carried out through the arched bridge of the island of Khortytsia, as well as through new bridges and the Preobrazhensky bridge.

In Zaporozhye restored traffic through Dneproges - RMA