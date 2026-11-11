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Traffic on the border with Romania will be temporarily restricted — which alternative route to choose

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

On November 12, from 08:00 to 16:00, entry into Romania through the “Solotvyno — Sighetu Marmației” checkpoint will be restricted. The reason is repair work.

Traffic on the border with Romania will be temporarily restricted — which alternative route to choose
Photo: politiadefrontiera.ro

Tomorrow, November 12, traffic will be temporarily restricted at the Ukrainian-Romanian border. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the reason is work on the Romanian side of the border, UNN reports.

On November 12, 2026, from 08:00 to 16:00, the entry of vehicles into Romania will be restricted. The reason is work on the Romanian side of the border. In particular, the replacement of modular cabins used for border control is planned 

- the statement said.

Citizens planning to travel to Romania through the "Solotvyno - Sighetu Marmației" border crossing point are urged to take the temporary restrictions into account.

Border guards advise drivers to choose an alternative route in advance and use the nearest "Bila Tserkva - Sighetu Marmației" border crossing point.

Pedestrians should also bear in mind that the processing of control procedures may be slower during the specified period.

Plan your trip taking the temporary restrictions into account and choose a convenient route to avoid waiting at the border, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine concluded.

Ukrainians were warned about traffic restrictions at the border with Romania09.11.26, 17:02 • 5888 views

Antonina Tumanova

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