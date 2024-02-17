TPP in Donetsk region was shelled twice in one day, gas cut off in Kharkiv region due to damage to gas pipeline as a result of hostilities - Ministry of Energy

In Donetsk region, the territory of a thermal power plant was shelled twice in one day, and there are consumers without gas supply due to damage to a gas pipeline in Kharkiv district as a result of hostilities. There is no electricity shortage in Ukraine, there are generation reserves. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned," the agency said on social media.

As indicated, two units of thermal power plants were put out of service for emergency repairs, while one unit of thermal power plants was returned to operation. The Ministry of Energy noted that there are 12 power generation units in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

Shelling

"In Donetsk region, the territory of a thermal power plant was shelled twice in one day. The damage caused equipment malfunctions. There were no power outages," the Ministry of Energy said.

As a result of the fighting, a low-pressure overhead gas distribution pipeline in Kharkiv district was reportedly damaged. "More than 100 subscribers were left without gas supply," the agency said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 1843 MWh, and exports are also expected to reach 3571 MWh.