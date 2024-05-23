Tougher sanctions against belarus, which are being considered by the EU, should stop the import of luxury cars to russia

The EU is preparing to tighten sanctions against belarus and close a loophole that allowed moscow to import luxury cars and other Western goods banned in russia in response to the war in Ukraine. UNN writes about this with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

After sanctions were imposed on the putin regime, russia has been using belarus as a loophole to supply Western goods for military purposes, as well as luxury goods. Sanctions against belarus have also been imposed, but they are not as severe as those against russia.

The new restrictions, which are being discussed by EU member states, are intended to "minimize the risk of circumventing" sanctions, the Financial Times reports.

In particular, the new sanctions prohibit exports to and through belarus of technologies and goods that may have military applications, as well as liquefied natural gas. The EU will also stop imports of diamonds from belarus, mirroring the recent ban on stones of russian origin.

If they are adopted by all 27 EU member states, one of the main flows that will be slowed down by the new sanctions will be the flow of luxury cars. Under the current system, European automakers can still sell their premium cars to belarus.

The publication writes that the flow of vehicles and spare parts from the EU to belarus increased from $50 million in January 2022 to $268 million in January 2024. This is now the largest component of exports between the EU and belarus, mainly from Germany and Poland.

The largest increase in exports was recorded in the most expensive categories of cars, which are subject to EU sanctions against russia. EU customs officials claim that belarusian companies have become a key link in russian smuggling chains, as they export fresh models of Rolls-Royce, Maybach and other brands to russia.

Recall

EU member states are engaged in difficult negotiations on a new package of sanctions against russia and belarus, with disputes arising over the possible inclusion of russian liquefied natural gas exports in the sanctions.

