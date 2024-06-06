Tons of butter and pretzels: what a state-owned enterprise with tax debts spends money on

The state enterprise "Experimental Farm "Nadezhda" of the Institute of Agriculture of the north-east of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine has spent money for years on strange purchases, including, in particular, tons of butter. This is evidenced by the documents on the costs of the enterprise, which are available UNN

Only during 2019, the State Enterprise "Nadezhda", which operates in the Sumy region and should be engaged in the cultivation of agricultural land, in particular, for the purpose of breeding new varieties of agricultural plants, purchased more than 1.7 tons of butter for a total amount of more than 231 thousand hryvnias without VAT.

Such a "love" for oil was also observed during 20-23 years – in general, over 12.5 tons of this product were purchased over these years for a total amount of more than UAH 1.5 million.

Nadezhda bought oil of various packages – from 200 to 500 grams. Sometimes purchases were made several times a month, sometimes several oil purchase operations were carried out in one day.

The state enterprise also purchased raisins, apple jam, margarine, bread, sugar pretzels, fast-cooked buckwheat groats, lunches, pies, pork, kulichi, rolls.

It should be added that the company had tax debts at the end of 2022. The situation has hardly changed significantly since then, because in March of this year, the state enterprise lost the court on the claim of the tax service. The court decided to recover from "Nadezhda" a tax debt in the amount of more than 2 million Hryvnia.

The analysis of public finances of Nadezhda also indicates the unprofitability of the enterprise. In particular, in 22 and 23 years, the company had a loss from operating activities at the level of UAH 5.7 million and UAH 4.6 million, respectively. Still, he spent money on butter and pretzels. This situation raises a lot of questions.

Moreover, at the disposal of UNN there is evidence that the mentioned Enterprise was used as a "technical gasket" by private agricultural enterprises that used "hope" for the purpose of secretly renting land for cultivation and harvesting.

The situation is similar for the enterprise that operates next door to Nadezhda - the state enterprise "Experimental Farm" Iskra", which also belongs to the Institute of Agriculture of the north-east of the National Academy of Sciences.

Ex - minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solsky told how the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine illegally leased state land, receiving cash for this. At the same time, in many cases, the Naas and its state-owned enterprises could not even confirm their right to use these land plots.