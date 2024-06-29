Tomorrow the power will be cut off throughout the day - Ukrenergo

On Sunday, June 30, consumption restrictions will be applied throughout the day. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, June 30, consumption restrictions will be in place throughout the day. From 17:00 to 23:00, the scope of restrictions may be increased, - the statement said.

It is also noted that the current schedules of hourly outages are available on the websites of regional power distribution companies and their social media platforms.

Recall

Russia has attacked DTEK's thermal power plants almost 200 times, which resulted in the loss of about 90% of generating capacity, with losses estimated at $350 million and years of restoration work.