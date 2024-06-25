ukenru
Tomorrow in Ukraine, shutdown schedules will be valid all day: when there will be more restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28259 views

Tomorrow, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules from 00:00 to 24:00. According to the company, the volume of restrictions will be the largest from 17:00 to 23:00.

Tomorrow in Ukraine, shutdown schedules will be valid all day: when there will be more restrictions

Tomorrow in Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules will be valid all day, the largest amount of restrictions will be from 17:00 to 23:00, Reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules from 00:00 to 24:00 

- the message says.

According to the company, the volume of restrictions will be the largest from 17:00 to 23:00.

However, the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
