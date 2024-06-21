Tokarev instructed law enforcement officers of Kazakhstan to find suspects in the attempted murder of Sadykov

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5756 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 100452 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110759 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126288 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192871 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235815 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144898 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369601 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182045 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149695 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 100452 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92655 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 110759 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106363 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126288 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3340 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12702 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14257 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18154 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Tokarev instructed law enforcement officers of Kazakhstan to find suspects in the attempted murder of Sadykov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16099 views

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Kazakhstan's law enforcement agencies to locate suspects in the attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov in Kiev and cooperate with the Ukrainian authorities in the investigation.

Tokarev instructed law enforcement officers of Kazakhstan to find suspects in the attempted murder of Sadykov

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed law enforcement officers of his country to establish the location of suspects in the attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov. This was stated by the press secretary of the Kazakh leader Berik Ueli, reports UNN.

Details 

According to him, Tokarev is closely following  the investigation of the attack on a citizen of Kazakhstan Aidos Sadykov in Kiev.

On behalf of the president, law enforcement officers of Kazakhstan carry out operational measures to clarify all the circumstances of the crime. The Head of State instructed law enforcement agencies to establish the location of suspects and take appropriate measures

Weley said. 

Tokayev commented on the attack on the Kazakh oppositionist in Kyiv: declared Kazakhstan's readiness to join the investigation19.06.24, 12:35 • 17280 views

He also noted that the Kazakh side is ready to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, in particular the Interpol line.

Recall

Law enforcement officers identified two citizens of Kazakhstan suspected of the attempted murder of Kazakh opposition politician and blogger Aidos Sadykov on June 18.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Kazakhstan
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41