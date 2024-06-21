Tokarev instructed law enforcement officers of Kazakhstan to find suspects in the attempted murder of Sadykov

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed law enforcement officers of his country to establish the location of suspects in the attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov. This was stated by the press secretary of the Kazakh leader Berik Ueli, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Tokarev is closely following the investigation of the attack on a citizen of Kazakhstan Aidos Sadykov in Kiev.

On behalf of the president, law enforcement officers of Kazakhstan carry out operational measures to clarify all the circumstances of the crime. The Head of State instructed law enforcement agencies to establish the location of suspects and take appropriate measures Weley said.

He also noted that the Kazakh side is ready to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, in particular the Interpol line.

Recall

Law enforcement officers identified two citizens of Kazakhstan suspected of the attempted murder of Kazakh opposition politician and blogger Aidos Sadykov on June 18.