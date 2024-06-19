Tokayev commented on the attack on the Kazakh oppositionist in Kyiv: declared Kazakhstan's readiness to join the investigation

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reacted to the assassination attempt on Kazakh oppositionist and journalist Aidos Sadykov, who was shot by an unknown person on June 18 in Kyiv. He stated that he had instructed to send official inquiries to Ukraine regarding the assassination attempt and emphasized that, if necessary, Kazakhstan was ready to join the investigation. This was reported by the media of Kazakhstan with reference to Tokayev's press service, UNN reports.

Kazakhstan is committed to strengthening the rule of law... All disagreements in our society should be resolved exclusively in the legal field, on the basis of the current legislation, in accordance with the basic international norms. It is from this point of view that the crime that occurred yesterday in Kyiv against a citizen of Kazakhstan, Aidos Sadykov, should be viewed - Tokayev said.

He also said that he had instructed to send official inquiries to Ukraine regarding the attempted assassination of the journalist and noted that, if necessary, Kazakhstan was ready to join the investigation.

What is known

Earlier, the Kyiv police informed about the shooting in Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers received a report of shots fired on V. Yarmola Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district. They found out that an unknown person had approached a car parked on the street with a man and his wife and shot the man, after which he fled. The woman was not injured.

As reported by a source of UNN, it was about an attempt on the life of Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov.

Currently, the man is in intensive care in serious condition.