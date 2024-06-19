Tokayev commented on the attack on the Kazakh oppositionist in Kyiv: declared Kazakhstan's readiness to join the investigation

$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 2204 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17844 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 155537 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149790 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162385 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 212500 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 246803 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153035 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371086 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183537 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
01:12 PM • 2204 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 155537 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130498 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149790 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12984 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14141 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18153 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19266 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38042 views
Tokayev commented on the attack on the Kazakh oppositionist in Kyiv: declared Kazakhstan's readiness to join the investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17280 views

Tokayev instructed to send official inquiries to Ukraine regarding the attempted assassination of Kazakh opposition leader Aidos Sadykov in Kyiv and stated that Kazakhstan was ready to join the investigation if necessary.

Tokayev commented on the attack on the Kazakh oppositionist in Kyiv: declared Kazakhstan's readiness to join the investigation

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reacted to the assassination attempt on Kazakh oppositionist and journalist Aidos Sadykov, who was shot by an unknown person on June 18 in Kyiv. He stated that he had instructed to send official inquiries to Ukraine regarding the assassination attempt and emphasized that, if necessary, Kazakhstan was ready to join the investigation. This was reported by the media of Kazakhstan with reference to Tokayev's press service, UNN reports

Kazakhstan is committed to strengthening the rule of law... All disagreements in our society should be resolved exclusively in the legal field, on the basis of the current legislation, in accordance with the basic international norms. It is from this point of view that the crime that occurred yesterday in Kyiv against a citizen of Kazakhstan, Aidos Sadykov, should be viewed

- Tokayev said. 

He also said that he had instructed to send official inquiries to Ukraine regarding the attempted assassination of the journalist and noted that, if necessary, Kazakhstan was ready to join the investigation. 

What is known 

Earlier, the Kyiv police informed about the shooting in Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers received a report of shots fired on V. Yarmola Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district. They found out that an unknown person had approached a car parked on the street with a man and his wife and shot the man, after which he fled. The woman was not injured.

As reported by a source of UNN, it was about an attempt on the life of Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov. 

Currently, the man is in intensive care in serious condition.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Kyiv
