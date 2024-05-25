Today is the Day of Missing Children: how many minors have disappeared in Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 47931 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101607 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144818 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149357 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245144 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173048 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164519 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148183 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222920 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 32750 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111224 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 41420 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 54180 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 91519 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245144 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222920 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209242 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235132 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222102 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 47931 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27792 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32569 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111224 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112758 views
Actual
Today is the Day of Missing Children: how many minors have disappeared in Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression

Today is the Day of Missing Children: how many minors have disappeared in Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22117 views

Today, on May 25, many countries around the world are marking the Day of Missing Children. At the moment, more than two thousand children are officially missing in Ukraine.

Today, May 25, many countries around the world are marking the Day of Missing Children. The event was initiated in the United States, and since 2002 it has gained the status of "international," UNN writes.

On May 25, 1979, six-year-old boy Ethan Patz did not return home from school. Not only the police and the local community began searching for the child. The news of the tragedy affected the entire American society, but the boy was never found. Four years later, the then US President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as the Day of the Missing Children.

Ethan Patz was officially declared dead only in 2000. In 2010, the police reopened the case. In 2012, a suspect, Pedro Hernandez, was arrested and confessed to strangling the boy. A jury in 2017 sentenced Hernandez to life in prison.

Every year, the number of people and countries joining this event has been steadily increasing.

Its goal is to draw humanity's attention to the problem of missing children, to engage in intensifying the search, to raise parents' awareness of methods of protecting children from abduction, and to disseminate information about missing children through the media.

Every year, for example, more than 450,000 reports of missing children are registered in the United States, up to 250,000 in the European Union, and in Ukraine this figure fluctuated around ten thousand. Most of the children were found alive and unharmed fairly quickly.

As of the end of last year, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 23,000 children have been reported missing.

At the moment, more than two thousand children are officially missing in Ukraine.  

Most of them are orphans and children deprived of parental care who remained in the occupied territories.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising