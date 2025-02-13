To be recycled for the needs of the Armed Forces: Ministry of Defense has found a new use for old tires from military equipment

The Ministry of Defense will recycle used rubber from military equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported on the Telegram channel of the Ministry, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense plans to save money on the disposal of the material and turn "thousands of tons of old rubber into a useful resource.

Defense Ministry State Secretary Nikita Nikitenko noted that this will increase efficiency and reduce costs. According to the Ministry of Defense, more than 6,000 tons of tires are stored in warehouses, and their disposal costs between UAH 200,000 and 400,000 per 1,000 tons. Therefore, it was decided to create its own recycling line, which will provide repair units of the Armed Forces, for example, with rubber mats, and in case of excess, civilian enterprises, said Oleh Koval, head of the Defense Ministry's recycling department.

Reportedly, the equipment has already been purchased and is being installed in one of the military units.

"Equipment is being installed that will recycle worn-out tires into products for the repair units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and this is just the beginning," the statement said.

The capacity is 1,000 tons of raw materials per year with monthly output of UAH 1.2 million and annual savings of up to UAH 15 million. Installation of the line is 80% complete, and the launch is scheduled for March. 3,000 tons of raw materials have already been collected.

