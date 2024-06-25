Tishchenko named the condition under which he is ready to resign his mandate as a people’s deputy

MP Mykola Tishchenko promised to hand over his mandate in exchange for closing all bot farms and corruption schemes. He stated this during the court session, the correspondent of UNNreports .

Here, I promise you, if you close all bot farms – I resign! When you promise the whole community that you will close all bot farms, when you close all corruption components for the theft of our mineral resources, in the forest industry, in the energy sector, at the same time, I do not hold on to the mandate, and until we defeat this hydra, we will work Tishchenko howled.

recall

Anniversary of the servant of the people faction Yulia Paliychuk stated that Tishchenko is neither a member of the servant of the People Party nor a member of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. According to her, he is personally responsible for his actions and statements.