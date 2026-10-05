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TikTok removed more than 1,000 posts linked to Russia’s "Alabuga" and blocked six accounts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

TikTok removed more than 1,000 pieces of content about "Alabuga" and took action against 40 accounts. An investigation into a possible network of accounts is ongoing

TikTok removed more than 1,000 posts linked to Russia’s "Alabuga" and blocked six accounts

TikTok removed more than 1,000 posts linked to Russia’s Alabuga special economic zone, where Shahed/“Geran” attack drones are produced. The Center for Countering Disinformation reported this, UNN writes.

Following appeals from the Center for Countering Disinformation, TikTok removed more than 1,000 videos and photo posts linked to Alabuga for violating the platform’s rules. Measures were also taken against more than 40 accounts, six of which were blocked for violating rules concerning the exploitation of people

— the statement says.

The CCD noted that the social network had improved its systems for automatically detecting such content in order to prevent deleted materials from being re-uploaded.

An investigation into a possible network of accounts is ongoing.

Additional information

“Alabuga” is a special economic zone in Tatarstan (russia), where large-scale production of Shahed/“Geran” attack drones has been launched, which Russia uses to attack Ukrainian cities. Minors are involved in the production.

YouTube has begun removing channels of the Russian Alabuga drone factory - CCD16.06.26, 03:18 • 7859 views

Olga Rozgon

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