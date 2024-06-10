Thunderstorms, hail and squalls and up to 33° C: weather forecast for today

In most of the territory of Ukraine, short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected today, the air temperature at night will range from 15° C at night to 33°C in the afternoon, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on June 10, short-term rains, at night in most of the Western, Northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the South-East and East, thunderstorms; in the afternoon in some areas, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s, in the western regions in some places significant rains; in the south-eastern and Kharkiv regions without precipitation.

The wind is mostly southerly, 7-12 M / s.

Temperature at night 15-20°, during the day 25-30°, in the south and east of the country up to 33°; in the western regions at night 12-17°, during the day 22-27°.

In the Kyiv region, short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some places in the region during the day. the temperature is 15-20° at night, 25-30° on the day, 18-20° in Kiev at night, 26-28°in the afternoon.