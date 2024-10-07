Through Chinese intermediaries: this year, Russia has purchased $12 million worth of components for electronic warfare produced by Western companies

This year, Russia, through Chinese intermediaries, purchased $12 million worth of high-tech components manufactured by Western companies, which are used to develop and customize electronic intelligence and warfare equipment. This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

The head of the OP emphasized that Russia continues to receive high-tech components despite the sanctions imposed on it.

“In 2023, through Chinese intermediaries, Russia purchased spectrum analyzers and signal generators worth USD 38 million from American, German, and Swiss companies. Already in 2024, this amount amounted to USD 12 million, which indicates the continuation of supplies despite the restrictions,” Andriy Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise said that almost 80% of the componentsused in the Russian weapon were made in China.

“The engines are Chinese, the other components are Chinese. The quantity of what is being supplied is very large. If in July 2023, the serial numbers of the downed drones were initial, now the numbers are 5230-5400. This means that their production is well established. Chinese components are found not only in drones, but also in missiles and guided aerial bombs. For example, it has been established that the universal planning module of the UAVs has Chinese-made servos,” noted the experts of KFI.