Three wounded, damaged civilian houses and cars: the aftermath of the morning attack by Russian Federation continues in Kyiv region

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102538 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129610 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130513 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171963 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169686 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276338 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177919 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167024 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148726 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244916 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102200 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 90083 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 86883 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 99171 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 40388 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244916 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230128 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255570 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241426 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 7299 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129610 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103917 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104035 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120324 views
Three wounded, damaged civilian houses and cars: the aftermath of the morning attack by Russian Federation continues in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25955 views

As a result of the morning Russian attack in Kyiv region, three people were wounded, 58 houses, 6 apartments, a cultural center, a school, a post office and 12 cars were damaged.

Three people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a morning attack by Russians. In addition, houses, apartments, cars and public institutions were damaged in the region. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Details 

Unfortunately, the number of victims increased to 3. The injuries are minor: cuts to the face, limbs and light contusions. All victims received the necessary medical care 

- Kravchenko summarized.

According to him, the number of objects damaged by falling debris has also increased. In total, 58 private houses, 6 apartments in 5 multi-storey buildings, a house of culture, an educational institution, a post office, and 12 cars were damaged.

The head of KOVA explained that windows were partially smashed, doors were cut, roofs and walls were damaged.

Addendum

Kravchenko emphasized that all facts of war crimes are recorded by law enforcement agencies.

The owners of the damaged houses will be provided with all necessary assistance. To do this, we are joining forces with representatives of local communities and our international partners

- summarized the head of the Kyiv OVA.

KMWA: Russian attack on Kyiv: 40 wounded already reported - KCMA07.02.24, 14:33 • 62836 views

Recall

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets, including 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs launched by Russia to strike targets on Ukrainian territory.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising