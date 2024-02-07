Three wounded, damaged civilian houses and cars: the aftermath of the morning attack by Russian Federation continues in Kyiv region

Three people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a morning attack by Russians. In addition, houses, apartments, cars and public institutions were damaged in the region. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the number of victims increased to 3. The injuries are minor: cuts to the face, limbs and light contusions. All victims received the necessary medical care - Kravchenko summarized.

According to him, the number of objects damaged by falling debris has also increased. In total, 58 private houses, 6 apartments in 5 multi-storey buildings, a house of culture, an educational institution, a post office, and 12 cars were damaged.

The head of KOVA explained that windows were partially smashed, doors were cut, roofs and walls were damaged.

Kravchenko emphasized that all facts of war crimes are recorded by law enforcement agencies.

The owners of the damaged houses will be provided with all necessary assistance. To do this, we are joining forces with representatives of local communities and our international partners - summarized the head of the Kyiv OVA.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets, including 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs launched by Russia to strike targets on Ukrainian territory.