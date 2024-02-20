Three people wounded in hostile shelling in Nikopol region: doctors are fighting for the life of 87-year-old woman

Today, the Russian army attacked Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivska community in Dnipropetrovska oblast. Three people were injured in the shelling, and there are destructions. This was reported by the head of the RMA Seriy Lysak, according to UNN.

Three casualties in Nikopol region today. The enemy attacked the district center and Chervonohryhorivka community - Lysak wrote on social media.

According to him, the 87-year-old woman received a serious injury to her arm. She is now in a serious condition.

A 41-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Another 59-year-old man will be treated at home.

It is also reported that cars, private houses and communications were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

Gas pipelines in Dnipropetrovs'k and Kharkiv regions damaged due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy