Three people killed in 24 hours: bodies of victims of night shelling removed from rubble in Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, the bodies of two dead people have been recovered from the rubble of a house in Dobropillia, which was attacked by russians at night. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, three people died as a result of today's shelling in the region.

At night, russians attacked Dobropillia with shaheeds - in the morning, rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble of the house - Filashkin summarized.

In Zaporizhzhia, russians struck 476 times at 13 localities overnight

In addition, in the morning, the enemy shelled Chasiv Yar with artillery, killing a 66-year-old man.

Also, according to the head of the OVA, in Myrnohrad, the number of victims of the rocket attack increased to 12 wounded - all the victims received the necessary medical care.

Recall

According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on March 9, one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling .