In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 23984 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 84523 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57411 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 244799 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213439 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184380 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 226434 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250548 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156452 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371928 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29428 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 84591 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 244879 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195724 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213491 views
Three people killed in 24 hours: bodies of victims of night shelling removed from rubble in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38628 views

In Donetsk region, rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble of a house in Dobropillya that was shelled by russians at night.

Three people killed in 24 hours: bodies of victims of night shelling removed from rubble in Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, the bodies of two dead people have been recovered from the rubble of a house in Dobropillia, which was attacked by russians at night. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, three people died as a result of today's shelling in the region.

At night, russians attacked Dobropillia with shaheeds - in the morning, rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble of the house

- Filashkin summarized. 

In Zaporizhzhia, russians struck 476 times at 13 localities overnight10.03.24, 09:48 • 33723 views

In addition, in the morning, the enemy shelled Chasiv Yar with artillery, killing a 66-year-old man.

Also, according to the head of the OVA, in  Myrnohrad, the number of victims of the rocket attack increased to 12 wounded - all the victims received the necessary medical care.

Recall

According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on March 9, one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

