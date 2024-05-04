Three fires started in Kharkiv due to drone attack - SES
Kyiv • UNN
Three fires broke out in Kharkiv due to a massive Russian drone attack on the night of May 4, with one large fire engulfing warehouses covering an area of about 3,000 square meters, injuring 4 people, including a child.
Liquidation of the consequences of a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv continues On the night of May 4, Russian invaders launched a massive attack with drone strikes on Kharkiv. There were 3 fires at different addresses. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports .
Details
The biggest fire broke out in warehouses with a total area of about 3,000 square meters.
At present, the consequences of enemy attacks are being eliminated.
According to preliminary data, 4 people were injured, including one child.
