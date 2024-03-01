Three enemy drones shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian army shells Nikopol district with artillery

Three enemy drones were destroyed the night before in Dnipropetrovs'k region, while Russian troops shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery, no one was injured, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, UNN reported on Friday.

In the evening, 3 drones were landed by the defenders of the sky in Dnipropetrovs'k region. They were shot down in Synelnykivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts - Lysak said on Telegram.

According to him, the aggressor fired at Nikopol district from heavy artillery. They fired a dozen shells at the district center and Marhanets community. No one was injured.

In other areas of the region, there were no hostile attacks.

russians attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery: 72-year-old man wounded