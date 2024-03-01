$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 44271 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 174824 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Three enemy drones shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian army shells Nikopol district with artillery

Kyiv • UNN

 33786 views

Three drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense in Dnipropetrovs'k region, while Russian troops shelled Nikopol district with artillery, no one was injured.

Three enemy drones shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian army shells Nikopol district with artillery

Three enemy drones were destroyed the night before in Dnipropetrovs'k region, while Russian troops shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery, no one was injured, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, UNN reported on Friday.

In the evening, 3 drones were landed by the defenders of the sky in Dnipropetrovs'k region. They were shot down in Synelnykivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts

- Lysak said on Telegram.

According to him, the aggressor fired at Nikopol district from heavy artillery. They fired a dozen shells at the district center and Marhanets community. No one was injured.

In other areas of the region, there were no hostile attacks.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

