Communication cables between Europe, Asia and Africa are damaged in the Red Sea

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 23998 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 84613 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57454 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 244911 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213509 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184405 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 226451 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250551 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156454 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371928 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29403 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 84554 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 244838 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195691 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213464 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16031 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24543 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24793 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 53825 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61310 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Communication cables between Europe, Asia and Africa are damaged in the Red Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22344 views

The Houthis, for their part, said they were not involved in the incident and blamed American and British warships without providing any evidence.

Communication cables between Europe, Asia and Africa are damaged in the Red Sea

Four important communication cables passing through the Red Sea have ceased to function. This is reported by the company HGC Global Communications Limited, UNN writes.

Details

According to the company, the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1), Europe India Gateway, Seacom, and TGN communication lines were disrupted. They account for 25% of traffic in the region.

The company says that it was prepared for such attacks by redirecting traffic through other lines, but some information services were still down.

Yemeni Houthi leader threatens to attack with "underwater weapons" in the Red Sea22.02.24, 18:56 • 25262 views

Seacom reported that preliminary data indicate damage to the segment of the cable that runs in Yemeni territorial waters in the Red Sea. 

At the same time, the Houthis claimed that they were not involved in the incident and blamed the American and British warships, without providing any evidence. 

Addendum

Operators are refraining from speculating on what exactly damaged the cable until it is physically examined. 

The  agency of the AR says that it is not known how the Houthis could destroy the communication lines that run along the seabed. However, experts point out that the cables  could be damaged by a ship's anchor if it is dragged along the bottom.

Recall

The Belizean-flagged cargo ship Rubymar , carrying 41 tons of fertilizer, sank in the Red Sea after being attacked by Yemeni Houthis, which could cause an environmental disaster.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Red Sea
