Communication cables between Europe, Asia and Africa are damaged in the Red Sea

Four important communication cables passing through the Red Sea have ceased to function. This is reported by the company HGC Global Communications Limited, UNN writes.

Details

According to the company, the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1), Europe India Gateway, Seacom, and TGN communication lines were disrupted. They account for 25% of traffic in the region.

The company says that it was prepared for such attacks by redirecting traffic through other lines, but some information services were still down.

Yemeni Houthi leader threatens to attack with "underwater weapons" in the Red Sea

Seacom reported that preliminary data indicate damage to the segment of the cable that runs in Yemeni territorial waters in the Red Sea.

At the same time, the Houthis claimed that they were not involved in the incident and blamed the American and British warships, without providing any evidence.

Addendum

Operators are refraining from speculating on what exactly damaged the cable until it is physically examined.

The agency of the AR says that it is not known how the Houthis could destroy the communication lines that run along the seabed. However, experts point out that the cables could be damaged by a ship's anchor if it is dragged along the bottom.

Recall

The Belizean-flagged cargo ship Rubymar , carrying 41 tons of fertilizer, sank in the Red Sea after being attacked by Yemeni Houthis, which could cause an environmental disaster.