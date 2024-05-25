Three Christian missionaries killed in gang attack in Haiti

In Oklahoma, Haiti, bandits killed three Christian missionaries in their home. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

A tragic event took place in Haiti, where three Christian missionaries from an Oklahoma-based group were brutally murdered in a gang attack.

According to the information, the attack took place on Thursday evening, when bandits opened fire on the house where the missionaries were staying.

The victims were hiding in the house at the time of the attack. This brutal act was yet another example of the violence that is now a major problem in Haiti. The gang violence has been going on for several months, and it has led to an escalation of the situation in the country.

A statement by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that Haiti could become a failed state if the violence does not stop and the necessary steps are not taken to restore order and stability.

