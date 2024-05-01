Haiti appoints former Senate president as head of transitional council after wave of violence

Haiti's transitional council on Tuesday appointed Edgar Leblanc, a former Senate president, as head of the body created last week as it seeks to return security to the violence-torn Caribbean country, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

LeBlanc's appointment followed weeks of political gridlock and struggle following the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henri, while armed conflict erupted in the capital, marking a difficult path for the council.

The transitional body consists of seven voting members and two non-voting observers. LeBlanc won the nomination with four votes, including his own, although tensions were still evident at the announcement ceremony.

The council also appointed Fritz Belizer, former Minister of Youth and Sports, as Prime Minister.

Michel Patrick Boisserre, who served as finance minister under former Prime Minister Ariel Henri, has been holding the post temporarily. Belizer's nomination must be confirmed by a statement in Haiti's national newspaper.

The council was also tasked with appointing a cabinet, jointly signing decrees, and establishing a provisional electoral council to prepare the ground for Haiti's first elections since 2016.

Addendum

According to Haiti's constitution, the country must elect a new president by February 7, 2026.

