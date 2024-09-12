Those who doubt that Ukraine urgently needs air defense should come to Lviv: Sikorsky on the consequences of the Russian strike

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrived in Lviv and inspected the consequences of the devastating Russian attack, UNN reports, citing Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

"All those who doubt that Ukraine urgently needs air defense and that Ukrainians have the right to destroy airfields from which the aggressor launches missiles at civilian targets should come to this place in Lviv," Sadovyi quoted Sikorsky as saying.

Polish government's special envoy arrives in Lviv. Tomorrow he will report to Tusk on the consequences of Russian missile attacks

Previously

The Polish government plans to decide whether to participate in the restoration of destroyed historic buildings in Lviv. A special envoy of the Polish government visited the city to assess the consequences of the missile strike.

Poland ready to help rebuild Lviv after Russian missile attack - Tusk

Recall

The Russian attack on Lviv on September 4 injured 66 people, including 10 children.