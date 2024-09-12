ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115685 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118232 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192613 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150495 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151104 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195361 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184468 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104994 views

Those who doubt that Ukraine urgently needs air defense should come to Lviv: Sikorsky on the consequences of the Russian strike

Those who doubt that Ukraine urgently needs air defense should come to Lviv: Sikorsky on the consequences of the Russian strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23077 views

Radoslav Sikorsky reviewed the consequences of the Russian attack on Lviv. He emphasized Ukraine's urgent need for air defense and the right to destroy the aggressor's airfields.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrived in Lviv and inspected the consequences of the devastating Russian attack, UNN reports, citing Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

"All those who doubt that Ukraine urgently needs air defense and that Ukrainians have the right to destroy airfields from which the aggressor launches missiles at civilian targets should come to this place in Lviv," Sadovyi quoted Sikorsky as saying.

Polish government's special envoy arrives in Lviv. Tomorrow he will report to Tusk on the consequences of Russian missile attacks08.09.24, 19:46 • 26857 views

Previously

The Polish government plans to decide whether to participate in the restoration of destroyed historic buildings in Lviv. A special envoy of the Polish government visited the city to assess the consequences of the missile strike.

Poland ready to help rebuild Lviv after Russian missile attack - Tusk04.09.24, 15:07 • 26720 views

Recall

The Russian attack on Lviv on September 4 injured 66 people, including 10 children. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

