Polish government's special envoy arrives in Lviv. Tomorrow he will report to Tusk on the consequences of Russian missile attacks

The Polish government will soon make a decision on its participation in the restoration of the buildings destroyed in Lviv, which are historical heritage. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

According to Sadovyi, Pawel Kowal, the Polish government's special envoy for the restoration of Ukraine , is in Lviv today.

"We showed him the consequences of the Russian missiles. Pavel is collecting all the information and will report to Prime Minister Tusk tomorrow about his visit," said the Lviv mayor.

Poland ready to help rebuild Lviv after Russian missile attack - Tusk

Recall

The Russian attack on Lviv on September 4 injured 66 people, including 10 children.