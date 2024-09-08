Polish government's special envoy arrives in Lviv. Tomorrow he will report to Tusk on the consequences of Russian missile attacks
Kyiv • UNN
The Polish government plans to decide whether to participate in the restoration of destroyed historic buildings in Lviv. A special envoy of the Polish government visited the city to assess the consequences of the missile attack.
The Polish government will soon make a decision on its participation in the restoration of the buildings destroyed in Lviv, which are historical heritage. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.
According to Sadovyi, Pawel Kowal, the Polish government's special envoy for the restoration of Ukraine , is in Lviv today.
"We showed him the consequences of the Russian missiles. Pavel is collecting all the information and will report to Prime Minister Tusk tomorrow about his visit," said the Lviv mayor.
Poland ready to help rebuild Lviv after Russian missile attack - Tusk04.09.24, 15:07 • 26720 views
Recall
The Russian attack on Lviv on September 4 injured 66 people, including 10 children.