This year, NABU will undergo the first independent audit in its history - Krivonos

This year, the first-ever independent audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine will be conducted by independent experts.

This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

I emphasize that this year, the NABU will undergo the first independent audit in its history, in the history of the institution, which will be conducted by independent experts. This process has already begun. The Cabinet of Ministers has sent the relevant letters to nominate candidates for this commission to review the Bureau's activities. We are ready to fully facilitate this process and are ready to demonstrate its results in the most transparent way possible - Krivonos said.

Recall

Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, emphasized the need to create an expert institution under the NABU to obtain high-quality evidence, speed up pre-trial investigation, and minimize the risks of unjustified interference in the activities of the NABU and the SAPO.