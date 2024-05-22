This will strengthen not only Ukraine but the entire European perimeter: Zelensky on military support from Sweden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Sweden and Prime Minister Ulf Christensen for the decision to provide long-term support to Ukraine and noted that this would strengthen not only Ukraine but also the entire European perimeter from the Baltic to the Black Sea, wherever Russian madmen might try to revise borders on land or sea. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

I would like to thank Sweden and Mr. Prime Minister Kristersson personally for today's new decision on long-term support for our country and our people over the next three years. The total amount is $7 billion. This is really tangible and will strengthen not only us, not only Ukraine, but the entire European perimeter from the Baltic to the Black Sea. Wherever Russian madmen might try to revise the borders on land or sea - Zelensky said.

Recall

Sweden will provide Ukraine with $2.3 billion in military aid annually (or a total of7 billion dollars) over the next three years, from 2024 to 2026.