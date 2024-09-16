This week, the Cabinet of Ministers will present a draft law on the state budget at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada - MP

On Friday, September 20, the Cabinet of Ministers is to present a draft law on the state budget for 2025 at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports .

Details

On Friday, September 20, the government is to present a draft law on the state budget for 2025. This is where we start the budget process - Goncharenko wrote.

He also described the procedure for reviewing the draft state budget:

the draft must be presented at a meeting of the Rada. Following the discussion, the Parliament may decide to reject it. If this happens, the government has to submit an amended draft law within 7 days;

no later than October 1, MPs and committees submit amendments;



by October 1, the Accounting Chamber conducts an examination and submits its findings to the Verkhovna Rada;



the Budget Committee shall consider all amendments and conclusions of the Accounting Chamber no later than October 15 and prepare the document for consideration;



No later than October 20, the Verkhovna Rada has to consider the state budget in the first reading. The consideration starts with the report of the Head of the Budget Committee (if all the deadlines are met);



within 14 days, but no later than November 3, the government submits to the Verkhovna Rada a draft budget prepared for the 2nd reading;



voting in the second reading should take place no later than November 20 (if all deadlines are met);



following the review, the Verkhovna Rada may immediately vote on the draft law on the state budget in the second reading and in general;



If there are further contradictions, the consideration is postponed to the third reading, but according to the procedure, the state budget must be adopted by December 1.



Addendum

On September 13, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget for 2025 with revenues of UAH 2 trillion and expenditures of UAH 3.6 trillion. The priority is defense, for which at least UAH 2.22 trillion will be allocated, as well as social protection and support for the regions.

The draft State Budget-2025 also includes the exchange rate of 45 UAH/USD and inflation of 9.5%.

In addition, in the draft state budget for 2025 , the subsistence minimum will remain at UAH 2,920, and the minimum wage at UAH 8,000. These figures remain unchanged from 2024.