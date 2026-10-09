"This wave of attacks is shocking" – the UN reacted to Russian strikes that claimed the lives of 85 Ukrainians

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned a new wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine, which have killed at least 85 civilians and injured another 346 since the beginning of the week. This is stated in a statement by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, reports UNN.

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Türk was particularly outraged by the Russian military's strike on two passenger buses in Kramatorsk. He stressed that the attacks had affected civilians in various regions of Ukraine.

I am shocked by the wave of attacks, including today's horrific strike on two public buses in Kramatorsk. The scale and manner of these attacks – killing people on buses, in their homes and at work in various regions of Ukraine – are abhorrent – Türk said.

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The High Commissioner stressed that international humanitarian law provides for the protection of civilians even during hostilities.

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According to him, deliberate attacks on civilians are war crimes.

Türk emphasized that the scale of the latest attacks and the number of casualties are causing serious concern at the UN.

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