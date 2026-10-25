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This is untrue: Sternenko refuted Musk’s statement about using Starlink for strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Former Defense Minister adviser Serhii Sternenko stated that the civilian Starlink system did not technically work while in motion. The drone missions were carried out using the military Starshield system.

This is untrue: Sternenko refuted Musk’s statement about using Starlink for strikes

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister’s adviser Serhii Sternenko denied SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s claim that Ukrainian servicemen violated the terms of use of Starlink satellite communications by using it for drone strikes. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Sternenko, so-called "white lists" were introduced in February this year, allowing both military and civilians to register stationary terminals in their own names.

However, for any satellite terminal to operate while on the move, it had to be added to a special list and connected to the military Starshield system. Otherwise, any satellite communication terminals in Ukraine did not work. In other words, it was technically impossible to use civilian Starlink specifically to carry out missions with drones

- Sternenko explained.

He clarified that all drone missions requiring satellite communications could be carried out only using Starshield.

Recall

American billionaire Elon Musk stated that Ukrainian servicemen violated the terms of use of Starlink satellite communications by using it for drone strikes.

Ukraine physically cannot use Starlink for long-range strikes — “Flash” responds to Musk24.10.26, 23:34 • 7930 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineTechnologies
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