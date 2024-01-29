"They will break their teeth": Kuleba on the statements of Hungarian far-right forces that "claim" Transcarpathia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102380 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129346 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130321 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171788 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169583 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276120 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177899 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167020 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244726 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102033 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 88790 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 85582 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 97914 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 38896 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276120 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244726 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229937 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255381 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241250 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 6239 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129346 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103850 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103975 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120269 views
"They will break their teeth": Kuleba on the statements of Hungarian far-right forces that "claim" Transcarpathia

"They will break their teeth": Kuleba on the statements of Hungarian far-right forces that "claim" Transcarpathia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49987 views

Hungarian far-right politicians said they would "claim" Ukraine's Zakarpattia region if Ukraine loses the war with Russia. In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that these politicians would "break their teeth" in Ukraine, just as Putin did.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Hungarian far-right politicians who claimed to be in charge of Transcarpathia would "break their teeth". Kuleba said this during a joint press conference with the head of the OP Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, a correspondent of UNN reports.

As for the threats that have been made. Of course, you have heard Peter's words about the government's position, respect for territorial integrity, and support for Ukraine. We understand that not everyone wants good relations between the countries. That is why yesterday we heard statements on this topic from Hungary. But if Putin has cut his teeth on Ukraine, some Hungarian politicians who make such statements will cut their teeth even more. 

- Kuleba said.

Hungary asks Ukraine to return to the Hungarian minority all the rights it had before 2015 - Szijjártó29.01.24, 18:49 • 56075 views

Optional

The leader of the Hungarian far-right party Mi Hazánk said that they will "claim" the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine if Ukraine loses the war with Russia. At the same time, the Hungarian far-right political force supports an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the path of negotiations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

