They wanted to go abroad, but ended up in a tree: two border violators were detained in Transcarpathia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101599 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111773 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154394 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157999 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254392 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174971 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166065 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148438 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228100 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113105 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 45155 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32751 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 36203 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254393 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213926 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226166 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101599 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78596 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114555 views
They wanted to go abroad, but ended up in a tree: two border violators were detained in Transcarpathia

They wanted to go abroad, but ended up in a tree: two border violators were detained in Transcarpathia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28240 views

Two men who were trying to illegally enter Slovakia got lost in the woods, climbed a tree to escape the flood, and were rescued by border guards who found them using a drone.

In the Transcarpathian forest, border guards  saved two border violators from hypothermia. The men, who were trying to sneak into Slovakia, got lost and ended up in a tree. The incident was reported by the State Border Guard Service's communications officers, UNN reported.

A 43-year-old Poltava resident and a 30-year-old Kharkiv resident planned to get to Slovakia and from there to Western Europe. They came to Zakarpattia, waited until it was dark, and followed the route they had planned in advance using online maps. The only thing the offenders did not take into account was that the road could be dangerous and end in a tree.

- said the State Border Guard Service.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, the Poltava resident and the Kharkiv resident found themselves in a flooded area of the border. To escape, they climbed a tree and called the SES.

It is noted that law enforcement officers and rescuers had to spend several hours searching for the lost men. Eventually, they were found with the help of a border guard drone. The hapless travelers wandered into the jungle of a flooded section of the border, and rescuers made their way to them in a rubber boat.

State Border Guard Service shows footage of circular defense in Avdiivka16.02.24, 18:50 • 28246 views

According to the SBGS, in addition to administrative protocols on border violations, both men suffered severe hypothermia. They received emergency medical care and were taken to a hospital. The further fate of the violators will be decided by the court.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
slovakiaSlovakia
poltavaPoltava
kharkivKharkiv

