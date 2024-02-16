They wanted to go abroad, but ended up in a tree: two border violators were detained in Transcarpathia

In the Transcarpathian forest, border guards saved two border violators from hypothermia. The men, who were trying to sneak into Slovakia, got lost and ended up in a tree. The incident was reported by the State Border Guard Service's communications officers, UNN reported.

A 43-year-old Poltava resident and a 30-year-old Kharkiv resident planned to get to Slovakia and from there to Western Europe. They came to Zakarpattia, waited until it was dark, and followed the route they had planned in advance using online maps. The only thing the offenders did not take into account was that the road could be dangerous and end in a tree. - said the State Border Guard Service.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, the Poltava resident and the Kharkiv resident found themselves in a flooded area of the border. To escape, they climbed a tree and called the SES.

It is noted that law enforcement officers and rescuers had to spend several hours searching for the lost men. Eventually, they were found with the help of a border guard drone. The hapless travelers wandered into the jungle of a flooded section of the border, and rescuers made their way to them in a rubber boat.

According to the SBGS, in addition to administrative protocols on border violations, both men suffered severe hypothermia. They received emergency medical care and were taken to a hospital. The further fate of the violators will be decided by the court.